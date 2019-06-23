Warmer, but t-storms possible late Sunday / Monday

WEST MICHIGAN– Temperatures are already on the rise this morning and are headed for the lower 80s this afternoon. We look for humidity to really start to go up mid-late afternoon into this evening as a warm front approaches from the south. Sky conditions are to be partly sunny for most hours before clouds thicken up late day into this evening as the risk for a shower or thunderstorm goes up.

The best chance to see any wet weather will be after about 5 o’clock and then stretching through the evening and early overnight hours. A gustier storm will be possible but widespread severe weather is not in the forecast. Latest modeling focuses the highest probability for heavier rain to be south and east of Grand Rapids, perhaps even south and east of Kalamazoo. If that works out, activity would be more spotty in the vicinity of Grand Rapids.

Heading into Monday morning we will likely have a fair amount of clouds and mild readings in the middle to upper 60s. Though an isolated shower cannot be ruled out, most of Monday morning should be spent rain-free. Whether we get some breaks for sunshine later Monday morning into the early afternoon will dictate thunderstorm prospects for the afternoon / early evening time frame. If we do get a bit of sun, temps can surge into the lower 80s and a few strong storms with damaging winds will be possible as a vigorous upper-level trough passes across the region.

Activity exits by mid-late evening or so and we are left with drier but breezy weather heading into Tuesday.