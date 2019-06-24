× Boat goes on joyride after owner goes overboard in Leelanau Co.

BINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office deputies spent over an hour trying to stop an unmanned boat from cruising around Lake Leelanau.

Authorities said the boat’s owner was thrown overboard Friday by an unexpected wake created by another boat. The man’s boat continued to drive in circles around him after he fell out before it took off south in the lake.

The boat traveled around the lake for more than an hour until the Leelanau County Marine Division was able to wrangle it in by throwing an anchor into the boat.

Nobody was injured in the incident, and the boat was eventually returned to its owner.