MUSKEGON, Mich. -- If you are looking for a unique type of workout this summer, Cardio Drumming is gaining some steam along the lakeshore.

The Muskegon Drum Crew is hosting classes every Monday and Thursday from 7-8 p.m. at the Lakeshore Sports Complex, 4470 Airline Road in Muskegon.

A typical class as about one hour long and will cost $2 to participate plus $3 if you need to rent materials. To take the class you need a 75cm Yoga ball, a 17 Gallon Bucket, and drumsticks.