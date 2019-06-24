Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

CVS steps up efforts in Michigan to curb pharmacy robberies

A sign is posted on the exterior of a CVS Pharmacy on December 4, 2017 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — CVS Pharmacy is stepping up efforts in Michigan to curb pharmacy robberies and help keep narcotic medications including opioids more secure.

The retail division of CVS Health Corp. announced Monday that it’s completed the rollout of time delay safes in its 318 CVS Pharmacy locations in the state, including those Target stores. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says in a statement she anticipates the effort will help control access to opioids.

Signs will warn that the safes are in use.

CVS Pharmacy says it first implemented time delay safes in Indianapolis in 2015 when the city had a high volume of pharmacy robberies. Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS says it saw a 70 percent decline in pharmacy robberies among the Indianapolis stores where the time delay safes had been installed.

