Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Family Frolic at the Zoo to raise money to fight child homelessness

Posted 12:11 PM, June 24, 2019, by

Family Promise of Grand Rapids provides emergency shelter and basic needs to almost 100 families with children every night who are experiencing homelessness. To help fund these efforts, Family Promise is teaming up with John Ball Zoo to give kids a free day of fun at Family Frolic at the Zoo.

There'll be giveaways, prizes, a scavenger hunt for kids, and of course animals! Light snacks, refreshments, and a cash bar will also be available.

Family Frolic at the Zoo will take place on Sunday, June 30 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 a person, and children under 18 get in for free thanks to Eastbrook Homes.

To purchase tickets or make a donation, visit familypromisegr.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.