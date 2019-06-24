Family Frolic at the Zoo to raise money to fight child homelessness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family Promise of Grand Rapids provides emergency shelter and basic needs to almost 100 families with children every night who are experiencing homelessness. To help fund these efforts, Family Promise is teaming up with John Ball Zoo to give kids a free day of fun at Family Frolic at the Zoo.

There'll be giveaways, prizes, a scavenger hunt for kids, and of course animals! Light snacks, refreshments, and a cash bar will also be available.

Family Frolic at the Zoo will take place on Sunday, June 30 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 a person, and children under 18 get in for free thanks to Eastbrook Homes.

To purchase tickets or make a donation, visit familypromisegr.org.