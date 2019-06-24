Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has top pediatric cancer program in the nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

U.S. News and World Report recognized Helen DeVos Children's Hospital as one of the top 50 children’s hospitals in the nation for the seventh year in a row. Their pediatric cancer and hematology program, led by Dr. James Fahner, has maintained a spot on this list that entire time.

Dr. Fahner stopped by to discuss what they are doing at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to impact the lives of kids with cancer or blood disorders in West Michigan, as across the country and even around the world.

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital incorporates several specialties into the care of a child: nurses, social workers, pharmacists, child life specialists, and more.

The significant growth in their brain tumor program with neurosurgeons doing outstanding work, and they feature the only pediatric orthopedic oncology surgeons in the region.

To learn more about the Pediatric Hematology/Oncology program, call (616)-267-1925 or visit helendevoschildrens.org/cancer.