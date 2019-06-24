Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Incident at GRCC escalates to tasing

Posted 7:45 PM, June 24, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Officers were forced to use their tasers on a prospective student Monday morning after he caused a disturbance and assaulted police.

The man was in the Enrollment Center around 11:15 a.m. and caused what officials called a “disturbance”. Staff and Campus Police attempted to get the man to leave peacefully, but he refused and became belligerent.

When the man began striking campus police, officials were forced to use their tasers on him.

The man was taken into custody by Grand Rapids Police. According to the release, two Campus Police members were injured during the incident.

