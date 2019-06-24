Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Jeep & Dream Ride Nights at Cedar Springs Brewery

"It's a Jeep thing." If that's a phrase that hits home, you won't want to miss Jeep and Dream Ride nights every Tuesday and Thursday this summer at Cedar Springs Brewing.

Located just 17 minutes away from downtown GR, car and jeep enthusiasts can check out these sweet rides while enjoying live music, prizes and giveaways.

Every Tuesday from June 25 to August 27 is Dream Ride Nights, featuring classic, hot rod, modified cars or motorcycles.

Then on Thursdays from June 27 to August 29 is Jeep Nights where West Michigan Jeep enthusiasts gather to show off their appreciation for all kinds of Jeeps like military, antique, new, old, stock and heavily modified.

All events go from 6-9 p.m.

