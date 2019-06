× Lowell police seek tips to locate man

LOWELL, Mich. — Lowell police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man.

Police are searching for Jason Marr, who is described as standing 5-foot-9, weighing 175 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators didn’t specify why they are searching for him.

Anyone with information on Marr’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lowell police at 616-897-7123.