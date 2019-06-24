Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Muskegon, no arrests

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting.

Police say it happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in a home on Superior Street near E Forest Avenue.

The victim was shot and killed while he was inside the home, and police say he had been targeted.

The fatal shooting was one of two homicides in Muskegon on Sunday, but the incidents aren’t believed to be connected.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Muskegon police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

