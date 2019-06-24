Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Metastatic Breast Cancer Impact Series educates community on prevention

Posted 10:57 AM, June 24, 2019, by

It's hard to find someone who doesn't know somebody battling the fight of their life: breast cancer. Some are blind-sided by the diagnosis; with no family history of the disease, they were just living a healthy lifestyle when it comes out of nowhere.

Prevention is key to discovering breast cancer before it's too late, and Susan G. Komen Michigan is holding a Metastatic Breast Cancer Impact Series to educate the public on this disease.

Sarah Hockin, Mission Director at Susan G. Komen Michigan, talks more about the series, and Katie Edick tells her story of living with metastatic breast cancer.

Metastatic breast cancer (MBC), also known as stage IV, is not a type of breast cancer but instead the most advanced stage of all types of breast cancer. There are over 150,000 women and men currently living with MBC in the U.S.

The first Metastatic Breast Cancer event is a dinner on June 27 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Kalamazoo.

The next event will be the Metastatic Breast Cancer Conference on October 5 at the Henry Ford Community College in Dearborn.

For more details and to register for these events, visit komenmichigan.org/mbc.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.