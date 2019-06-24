Metastatic Breast Cancer Impact Series educates community on prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's hard to find someone who doesn't know somebody battling the fight of their life: breast cancer. Some are blind-sided by the diagnosis; with no family history of the disease, they were just living a healthy lifestyle when it comes out of nowhere.

Prevention is key to discovering breast cancer before it's too late, and Susan G. Komen Michigan is holding a Metastatic Breast Cancer Impact Series to educate the public on this disease.

Sarah Hockin, Mission Director at Susan G. Komen Michigan, talks more about the series, and Katie Edick tells her story of living with metastatic breast cancer.

Metastatic breast cancer (MBC), also known as stage IV, is not a type of breast cancer but instead the most advanced stage of all types of breast cancer. There are over 150,000 women and men currently living with MBC in the U.S.

The first Metastatic Breast Cancer event is a dinner on June 27 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Kalamazoo.

The next event will be the Metastatic Breast Cancer Conference on October 5 at the Henry Ford Community College in Dearborn.

For more details and to register for these events, visit komenmichigan.org/mbc.