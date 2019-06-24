Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Michigan launches $2M education campaign to boost recycling

Posted 3:28 PM, June 24, 2019, by

An empty recycling can is seen March 21, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski /AFP/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan is launching a $2 million educational campaign to boost the state’s low recycling rate.

The “Know It Before You Throw It” initiative was announced Monday at a recycling transfer station in Lansing.

Officials say the goal is to let residents know that they should rinse and dry all plastics, glass and metal before recycling it. People also should not try to recycle plastic bags, which is prohibited by most municipalities.

Not recycling properly can contaminate the supply, meaning it goes to landfills or adds costs for communities.

The educational campaign includes TV ads, billboards and a website.

Michigan’s 15% recycling rate is lowest in the Great Lakes region, despite the 10-cent bottle-return law.

