Michigan One Community Credit Union breaks ground at 5th location

Posted 11:31 AM, June 24, 2019

ALMA, Mich. — Crews have broken ground on Michigan One Community Credit Union’s fifth location.

The office, located off North Alger Road in Alma, is expected to open for members in September 2019.

“This is a very exciting day,” said CEO Tim Hemenway. “Our members have been extremely loyal and supportive, which is the main reason we have seen so much success over the years.  Our success means we can continue to grow and serve more communities.”

The nonprofit credit union donated checks of $1,000 to both the Gratiot County Community Foundation and the Greater Gratiot Development, Inc.

“Giving back to our community is at the foundation of who Michigan One is and we are excited to be bringing that philosophy to the Alma area. We support numerous community organizations in Ionia and Montcalm counties and with the addition of the Alma Office, it will be no different in Gratiot County,” said Relationship Development Manager Ryan Wilson.

