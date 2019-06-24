Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police investigating death of Muskegon man

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police are investigating what led up to the death of a man in Muskegon County over the weekend.

Officers with the Muskegon Police Department say the victim, Curtis Stovall, 61, was found inside his home in the 800 block of Spring Street just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Stovall was not breathing when he was found. No arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

