Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Severe storms possible Monday afternoon and evening

Posted 7:42 AM, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 07:57AM, June 24, 2019

West Michigan - Monday we expect mostly cloudy skies with the chances to see showers and storms through much of the day. Some of those storms could be on the strong side with high winds being our biggest threat and hail possible. We will be settling into warm and humid air making things feel sticky around town as temperatures work into the upper 70s.

After some morning showers we will see the next round of showers and possible storms working off the cold front through the afternoon and early evening hours. The highest threat for severe storms today is all our southeast communities. Stay weather aware through the day as these storms can develop.

Good news is drier and calmer weather is behind this front with breezy winds and several days of sunshine!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.