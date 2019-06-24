Severe storms possible Monday afternoon and evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Michigan - Monday we expect mostly cloudy skies with the chances to see showers and storms through much of the day. Some of those storms could be on the strong side with high winds being our biggest threat and hail possible. We will be settling into warm and humid air making things feel sticky around town as temperatures work into the upper 70s.

After some morning showers we will see the next round of showers and possible storms working off the cold front through the afternoon and early evening hours. The highest threat for severe storms today is all our southeast communities. Stay weather aware through the day as these storms can develop.

Good news is drier and calmer weather is behind this front with breezy winds and several days of sunshine!