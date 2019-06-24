× Swiech blossoming with Grand Rapids FC

Grand Rapids, Mich — Austin Swiech is getting a lot more playing time this summer with the Grand Rapids Football Club.

“I’ve gotten more opportunities this year” Swiech, who will play his 3rd year at the University of Michigan in fall, said. “I’ve made the most of them.”

Swiech, who is from Jenison, was a training player two summers ago and played in just six games with the Boys in Blue last summer.

“I think that is what we want to do as a club” 2nd year men’s head coach Lewis Robinson said. “We want West Michigan’s best players when they are young to come in and get an experience we like to hope that we have helped him become the player that he is and as they grow older and he gets a little more experience and the experience he get obviously playing at Michigan is fantastic now he is bringing a little bit of that experience back and he’s been around this league for a couple of years which helps.”

Swiech has also switched positions recently. In the fall during his school season moving from center-back as a defender to outside-back.

“I grew up I played center-mid but I could pretty much play anywhere” Swiech added. “It is still kind of the same way so changing positions made it a lot easier because going from the center to the outside of the field you can see the whole field, everything is in front of you, you don’t check your shoulders so it makes it a lit easier to play too.”

He also gets some added perks playing so close to home in the summer.

“It is always nice playing home” Swiech said. “I have a bunch of family in the area so family is always out to watch which they don’t always make it out to college games because it is kind of a drive especially when we travel. It is nice playing home, being at home I love Grand Rapids so nothing compares to it.”

When he gets back to school in the fall, Swiech hopes to be a part of another strong at Michigan after winning the Big Ten as a freshman and making the second round of the NCAA Tournament each of the last two years.

“We field a strong core and bringing in a strong group” Swiech added. “It is always competitive for playing time and we will always be up at the top and we are working in building a top level program there and changing what people think of what Big Ten soccer has been.”

Right now he is focused on a busy stretch with GRFC which plays Tuesday against Flint City in the Milk Cup semifinals before hosting NPSL games on at Houseman Field on Friday and Sunday.