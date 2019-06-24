Tigers first-rounder Riley Greene homers twice in professional debut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All five ABs from #Tigers ‘19 first rounder Riley Greene’s GCL debut today. When I hear prep bat, I think RAW.

He’s far from raw.

Advanced approach.

Tracks the ball well.

Plus bat-speed.

Beautiful swing w/ natural loft.

Solid barrel control.

Homers were loud and long.#swoon pic.twitter.com/AGL1aoXWVX — James Chipman (@_jchipman) June 24, 2019

WINTER GARDEN, Fla -- Just three weeks ago, the Detroit Tigers made 18-year old outfielder Riley Greene the fifth overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft. On Monday afternoon, he played in his first minor league baseball game with the GCL West Tigers of the Gulf Coast League. Greene would go four-for-five at the plate with two home runs and a double, notching five RBI on the day. It's expected Greene will have a stop in West Michigan within the next year or so as he moves up in the Tigers' organization.