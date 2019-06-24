Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Tigers first-rounder Riley Greene homers twice in professional debut

Posted 11:03 PM, June 24, 2019, by

WINTER GARDEN, Fla -- Just three weeks ago, the Detroit Tigers made 18-year old outfielder Riley Greene the fifth overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft. On Monday afternoon, he played in his first minor league baseball game with the GCL West Tigers of the Gulf Coast League. Greene would go four-for-five at the plate with two home runs and a double, notching five RBI on the day. It's expected Greene will have a stop in West Michigan within the next year or so as he moves up in the Tigers' organization.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.