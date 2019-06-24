Tigers first-rounder Riley Greene homers twice in professional debut

WINTER GARDEN, Fla -- Just three weeks ago, the Detroit Tigers made 18-year old outfielder Riley Greene the fifth overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft. On Monday afternoon, he played in his first minor league baseball game with the GCL West Tigers of the Gulf Coast League. Greene would go four-for-five at the plate with two home runs and a double, notching five RBI on the day. It's expected Greene will have a stop in West Michigan within the next year or so as he moves up in the Tigers' organization.