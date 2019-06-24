Water rescues increase as river levels rise

GALESBURG, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Officials ask for more fore-though and caution after performing yet another water rescue.

Two women were rescued from the Kalamazoo River after their kayaks overturned and they were swept away by the strong currents. This is just the latest in an increasing string of dangerous incidents.

“The Kalamazoo County Sheriff wants to remind people that the river is currently swift moving and at a high level. Persons using the river should use extreme caution.” Officials stated.

Recent rains are flowing downstream from creeks and tributaries, filling the rivers past their normal capacity for this time of year. The excess water makes for stronger currents in popular areas.

Galesburg Fire Department and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to rescue both women without injury, but stress situations like this morning could easily become deadly.