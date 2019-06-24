Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Water rescues increase as river levels rise

Posted 8:18 PM, June 24, 2019, by

GALESBURG, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Officials ask for more fore-though and caution after performing yet another water rescue.

Two women were rescued from the Kalamazoo River after their kayaks overturned and they were swept away by the strong currents. This is just the latest in an increasing string of dangerous incidents.

“The Kalamazoo County Sheriff wants to remind people that the river is currently swift moving and at a high level. Persons using the river should use extreme caution.” Officials stated.

Recent rains are flowing downstream from creeks and tributaries, filling the rivers past their normal capacity for this time of year. The excess water makes for stronger currents in popular areas.

Galesburg Fire Department and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to rescue both women without injury, but stress situations like this morning could easily become deadly.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.