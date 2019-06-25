150+ bunnies rescued from horrific conditions in Muskegon Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- More than 150 rabbits are now up for adoption after being rescued from 'horrific conditions' in Muskegon.

With the help of area organizations, local animal shelter Pound Buddies helped rescue a total of 156 rabbits, liking saving their lives.

Area organizations helped rescue them and now Pound Buddies and the Humane Society of West Michigan are working to find them their forever homes.

The Humane Society says it has about 30 rabbits that will soon be up for adoption while many of the others are now in foster care .

If you can't adopt, you can help by donating items like newspaper, water bottles and large crates to Pound Buddies. You can also volunteer to help care for the rabbits you can sign-up here.