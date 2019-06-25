Deputies launch Pink Patch Project in fight against breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Local deputies have launched the Pink Patch Project to help those living with and dealing with breast cancer. Funds raised will go to help Gilda's Club Grand Rapids and the benevolent program at the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office is raising awareness as 1 in 8 women in the US will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. They're also pressing the importance of early detection and screening.

Each pink patch costs $10.

For a list of pick up locations click here.