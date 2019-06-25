SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH ISSUED
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Deputies launch Pink Patch Project in fight against breast cancer

Posted 10:08 PM, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:18PM, June 25, 2019

KENT COUNTY, Mich. --  Local deputies have launched the Pink Patch Project to help those living with and dealing with breast cancer. Funds raised will go to help Gilda's Club Grand Rapids and the benevolent program at the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office is raising awareness as 1 in 8 women in the US will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. They're also pressing the importance of early detection and screening.

Each pink patch costs $10.

For a list of pick up locations click here. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.