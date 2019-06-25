First-ever Fruit Fest happening at Grand Rapids Downtown Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is here and local produce is getting ready to be harvested. The Grand Rapids Downtown Market wants to celebrate the season with the first-ever Fruit Fest on Wednesday, June 26.

There will be tons of activities for kids, including face painting, kids craft, making watermelon slime with the Children’s Museum and strawberry juice drinks at the bar. Plus, the famous Big Banana Car will be there for photo ops.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. underneath the Market Shed.

Also in conjunction with Fruit Fest, businesses inside the Market Hall will have fruit-themed menu item specials like rhubarb croissants, mango sushi rolls, assorted fruity drinks at Madcap, Aperitivo and Malamiah, and more!