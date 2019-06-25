Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Free Summer day camp for kids in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking to get your kids up and moving this summer without breaking the bank there is a free Summer Day Camp this week.

The camp runs Monday June 24 through Friday June 28 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and is free to sign your kids up. The program is for kids ages 6-12 and 13-16.

Parents can sign their kids up for the free camp at Martin Luther King Park, 900 Fuller Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. There are additional camps each week that run through August 9.

Activities include reading and writing, basketball, jump rope, dance, yoga, swimming, swim lessons, tennis and field trips. There will be lunch and snacks provided.

You can also register your child here.

