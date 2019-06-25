× Man in critical condition after Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Grand Rapids’ southwest side.

It happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Corinne Street between Buchanan Avenue SW and Division Street.

First responders had to perform life-saving measures on the victim before he was taken to an area hospital.

“This is one of those situations where the GRPD will not rest, we will work around the clock, not only to bring families closure, but make sure that the community feels safe and realize what this city is all about,” said Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. Dan Adams.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the shooting. Police said two male suspects ran away from the scene. A K-9 track of the suspects was unsuccessful.

The incident is the third shooting in Grand Rapids on Tuesday. A woman who was sitting in a car was shot in the arm and leg a few blocks away on Dickinson Street.

Investigators said the shootings on Corrine and Dickinson streets are connected.

Over the past 60 hours, there have been seven shootings in the city that have injured four people.

“We’ve been monitoring our shootings over the last couple of months, we have been seeing a slow uptick in those numbers in the last few months, we find it completely unacceptable,” Interim Police Chief David Kiddle said. “This past weekend obviously, we’ve seen a larger increase in those numbers, what Sgt. Adams told you, this is not just a police problem, this is a community issue.”