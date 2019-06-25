Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Head to Grand Haven for free music, art, & family fun this weekend

Posted 11:02 AM, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:01AM, June 25, 2019

Grand Haven Main Street is celebrating the community with a weekend of fun on the waterfront. The entire family can head downtown for a free public concert on the Waterfront, and browse local art at the Grand Haven Art Festival.

On Saturday and Sunday, Washington Avenue will be filled with local vendors and artists showing off their handmade items. Attendees of the Art Festival can vote for their favorite artist for People's Choice Award, and voters will be entered to win a piece from local artist, Brad Patterson.

The Grand Haven Art Festival will host a special Family Fun Day for kids where they can participate in free arts and crafts on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

While the Art Festival is happening, there will be a free concert on the waterfront Saturday, June 29 from 5-7 p.m. featuring Sweet Justice.

For a complete list of vendors and more information, visit grandhavenartfestival.org.

