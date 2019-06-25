× Heat index may top low to mid 90s next few days

WEST MICHIGAN — So you’re one of those folks waiting for summer to arrive? OK…wait no longer. Cities south/west of here (like Chicago) are forecasting a heat index this weekend that may top the triple digits! Here in West Michigan, the combination of air temperature and humidity give us something known as the heat index…or what it feels like on our skin.

We are expecting a warm front to lift through the state on Thursday. This front may bring some storms by Thursday afternoon/evening, but it is also expected to bring quite the tropical air mass. Humid, sticky, uncomfortable, and definitely hot!

Take a look below at one of our forecast models, valid at 6 P.M. on Thursday. This is what it is expected to feel like at that time.

These feels like temperatures are expected to further ramp up by Friday at 6:30 P.M., especially for our southern counties. See image below.

Our forecast model on Saturday continues to show feels like temperatures in the 90s. See image below. Notice Chicago and their heat index of 101.

One more…below for Sunday. Heat indices still well in the 90s for us.

Note that through each one of these days, temperatures are expected to remain cooler at the immediate lakeshore. So the relief over the next several days may be the lake, the movie theater, the mall, or just staying at home…just make sure your air conditioner is functioning.

