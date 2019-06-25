Local expert offers tips to help you & your child sleep better

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you or your child struggle sleeping at night, there are ways to try and fix that without taking over the counter medicine.

Joe Martinez, of Neuropeak Pro, joined us in studio to offer some tips.

Babies/Toddlers:

The same bedtime every night, don't wait for the child to show signs of being tired Routine, Routine, Routine Put your baby in his/her crib while she is still awake Sun exposure for about 30 minutes

Adults: