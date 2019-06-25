Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Local expert offers tips to help you & your child sleep better

Posted 9:37 AM, June 25, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you or your child struggle sleeping at night, there are ways to try and fix that without taking over the counter medicine.

Joe Martinez, of Neuropeak Pro, joined us in studio to offer some tips.

Babies/Toddlers:

  1. The same bedtime every night, don't wait for the child to show signs of being tired
  2. Routine, Routine, Routine
  3. Put your baby in his/her crib while she is still awake
  4. Sun exposure for about 30 minutes

Adults:

  1. Set a sleep schedule
  2. Avoid Caffeine late in the afternoon
  3. Avoid alcohol before bed
  4. Create a dark, cold, gadget-free bedroom

 

