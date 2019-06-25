Man taken to hospital after 3-car crash in Nunica area

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 49-year-old man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon, following a three-car crash in Crockery Township. That’s in the Nunica area. Police say the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. at Cleveland Street and 116th Avenue. Sheriff’s investigators say the 49-year-old man from Nunica was driving a Buick Century eastbound on Cleveland, and slowing down to turn left onto 116th. A 16-year-old girl from West Olive also was heading east when her vehicle collided with the Buick Century – which then hit a westbound vehicle.

The 49-year-old driver of the Buick later was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital by ambulance.

Responding agencies were the Sheriff’s Office, Crockery Township Fire and NOCH EMS.