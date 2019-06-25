Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Michigan high court taking up fight over private school aid

Posted 10:58 AM, June 25, 2019

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to take up a major lower court decision that allows Michigan tax dollars to flow to private schools.

A coalition of public school groups and the American Civil Liberties Union had urged the state’s high court to reverse an October opinion by the appeals court. The court said private schools can receive public money to help them comply with health, safety and welfare rules.

In Tuesday’s order, Michigan Supreme Court Justice Stephen Markman said the court needs to resolve the issue with a “final decision.”

Critics say the Michigan Constitution clearly states that no public money can aid a private school.

The Republican-controlled Legislature and then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, approved $2.5 million in 2016 for state requirements at private schools.

1 Comment

  • Iamct01

    Go fix Lee school first. Something is very wrong when a city has a nice senior center but schools are falling down literally.

    Reply
