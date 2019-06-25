× Moped driver seriously injured after Grand Rapids crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in serious condition after being hit by a car while riding his moped.

Grand Rapids police say it happened just before 4 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Garden Street SE.

The moped crashed into the side of the car, seriously injuring the driver, identified as a 34-year-old from Wyoming.

The driver of the car is cooperating with police and alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police.