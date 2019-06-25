Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Michigan baseball team is one win away from winning the national title.

It was a great team performance all around but it was also due to stellar pitching by former Portage Northern baseball player Tommy Henry.

Henry delivered once again for the Wolverines, pitching 8 1/3 innings in a 7-4 victory over Vanderbilt.

The Wolverines lead the best-of-3 series 1-0, with Game 2 scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

2. Mark your calendars, the 10th annual Restaurant Week GR will celebrate the area's unique culinary scene from August 7-18.

The 12-day food extravaganza showcases local restaurants and breweries.

The celebration includes specialty menus, wine, and beer pairings, and local events.

Restaurant Week also benefits local culinary students education. For every meal purchased, $1 will be donated to an endowed scholarship fund at GRCC for Culinary Students.

For more information visit restaurantweekgr.com.

3. The 10th annual Zeeland Zoom 5K gets underway tonight in Historic Downtown Zeeland.

The family-friendly event regularly draws hundreds of participants. The main race starts at 7 p.m. in front of the post office and follows a course that winds through downtown, as well as through some nearby neighbors.

Before that, the 4th annual Little Zoomers Kids Race kicks off at 6:30.

To register or find more information, go to their Facebook page.

4. It's a rescue that likely saved hundreds of Rabbits' lives in Muskegon County.

A total of 156 were rescued from a horrific situation. Area organizations helped rescue them and now Pound Buddies and the Humane Society are working to find them their forever homes.

The Humane Society says it has about 30 of them that will soon be up for adoption while many of the others are now in foster care.

For those who can't adopt, they can help by donating items like newspaper, water bottles and large crates to Pound Buddies.

5. It seems like anything can be delivered these days, and convenience store 7-Eleven is becoming even more convenient.

The chain is expanding its delivery service to public places.

Customers can now order a Slurpee and have it delivered to more than 2,000 7-Eleven "hot spots".

Customers just need to download the 7-Now app to get the service.