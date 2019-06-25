× MSP searching for 3 stolen kayaks in St. Joseph Co.

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Authorities are searching for three kayaks that were stolen from two homes near Corey Lake in St. Joseph County.

Michigan State Police say a blue Necky brand tandem kayak was taken from a home on Point Road in Fabius Township, near Three Rivers.

The other two kayaks were taken from a home near the intersection of Shafer Brothers Road and Horseshoe Drive in Fabius Township. Both kayaks are blue and for one person. They were taken some time between 8 p.m. June 22 and 2 p.m. June 23.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall post at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.