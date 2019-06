× No-swim advisory at Pere Marquette Park after elevated E. coli levels

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Officials are asking people to stay out of the water at Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon due to elevated levels of E. coli.

The city didn’t specify what caused the issue but advise people to stay out of the water until further notice.

E. coli bacteria can cause stomach issues, diarrhea, vomiting, and other illnesses.