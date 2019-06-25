SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH ISSUED
Severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging wind possible through 10 p.m.

WEST MICHIGAN — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties until 10 p.m.

Thunderstorms are developing in Wisconsin and Illinois and will slide into West Michigan this evening.

Timing on these storms is between 5-10 p.m. this evening. These storms will be capable of producing large hail and strong, potentially damaging wind gusts.

The storms will also be moving very quickly, meaning you will not have a lot of time to get indoors once a warning is issued.

