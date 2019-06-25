Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Sheriff’s office selling pink patches for breast cancer awareness

Posted 9:01 AM, June 25, 2019, by

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- The Kent County Sheriff's Office is joining in the fight against breast cancer with its new Pink Patch Program.

The department will be selling the patches for $10 with proceeds benefiting Gilda's Club Grand Rapids. A portion of the money will also be raised to help employees of the sheriff office in an unforeseen emergency.

The goal is also to raise awareness about the importance of getting screened and early detection.

Deputies can also purchase the patches and can wear them during the month of October, for breast cancer awareness month.

You can buy one at the sheriff's office or Kent County correctional facility.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.