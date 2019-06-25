Sheriff’s office selling pink patches for breast cancer awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- The Kent County Sheriff's Office is joining in the fight against breast cancer with its new Pink Patch Program.

The department will be selling the patches for $10 with proceeds benefiting Gilda's Club Grand Rapids. A portion of the money will also be raised to help employees of the sheriff office in an unforeseen emergency.

The goal is also to raise awareness about the importance of getting screened and early detection.

Deputies can also purchase the patches and can wear them during the month of October, for breast cancer awareness month.

You can buy one at the sheriff's office or Kent County correctional facility.