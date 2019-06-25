× Suspect sought after robbery a Kalamazoo business

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Kalamazoo business late Monday night.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of W Michigan Avenue.

The suspect told the employee he had a gun and demanded money, but never produced a gun. The suspect took off with money and was not tracked down by a K9.

The suspect is described as a black male with scruffy facial hair and neck tattoos, wearing all black clothing and a black hat with colorful embroidery.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.