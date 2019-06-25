Utility plans $478M work at nuclear plant, wants rate hike

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH ISSUED
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (AP) — A utility is planning $478 million in infrastructure improvements at Cook Nuclear Plant in southwestern Michigan and is asking for higher rates to help pay for it.

Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Indiana Michigan Power says the work at the plant along Lake Michigan would take place in 2019-2020.

The utility on Monday submitted its plans to the Michigan Public Service Commission for review. The “Michigan Plan ” would also update poles and wires; add more new equipment to lines, substations and homes; and trim trees.

The utility is asking the Michigan Public Service Commission to review base rates for an overall increase of about $58.5 million, or nearly 19%. The company says the monthly increase for a typical residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours of energy per month would be $36.

