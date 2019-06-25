Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Whitmer blasts lawmakers for ‘vacation’ without budget deal

Posted 1:07 PM, June 25, 2019, by

Lansing, Mich.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is criticizing the Republican-led Legislature for taking a “vacation” without a deal to fund state services or spend more to fix the roads.

The Democratic governor held a budget briefing with reporters Tuesday, as lawmakers began a two-month stretch in which session days are “tentative” only. She says average people cannot go on vacation until their work is done.

Whitmer and Republicans are at odds over her plan that includes a 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax increase to improve roads and end “shell games” that limit education spending increases.

The House and Senate have passed different budget plans, but Whitmer says she’s the only one to put a “complete and real solution on the table.”

Republicans have said talks will continue regardless of whether all legislators are in Lansing.

