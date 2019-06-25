Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Whitmer signs $28.8M mid-year budget bills, vetoes audit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a $28.8 million mid-year spending bill to help ensure an accurate 2020 census count, implement voter-approved laws and combat lead in drinking water.

The law enacted Monday also expands a program enabling people on food assistance to buy more fresh fruits and vegetables, and replenishes a compensation fund for exonerated inmates.

The measure includes funding to implement marijuana legalization and expanded-voting ballot initiatives, and for the state’s investigation of sexual abuse by clergy.

The Democratic governor line-item vetoed a provision that would have directed the auditor general to immediately review the rollout of automatic voter registration and no-excuse absentee voting requirements included Proposal 3. She says such an audit must wait until after the fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

