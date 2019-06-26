× 3-year-old drowns in Van Buren Co. pool

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 3-year-old girl drowned Wednesday afternoon in a pool behind a home in Van Buren County.

It happened around 12:39 p.m. at a home off Paw Paw Road near 39th Street in Paw Paw Township.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found the girl unresponsive and attempted life-saving measures. The child was taken to Bronson Lakeview Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say there isn’t anything that is suspicious about the incident.