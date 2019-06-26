Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Body found in Muskegon Co. lake

Posted 6:02 PM, June 26, 2019, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A body was found in a lake Wednesday in Muskegon County.

Police received a report of a body in Muskegon Lake around 3:28 p.m.  near Marina View Point in Muskegon.

Upon arrival, officers found a man unresponsive in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the man’s cause of death.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of family.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.