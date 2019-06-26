Body found in Muskegon Co. lake

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A body was found in a lake Wednesday in Muskegon County.

Police received a report of a body in Muskegon Lake around 3:28 p.m. near Marina View Point in Muskegon.

Upon arrival, officers found a man unresponsive in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the man’s cause of death.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of family.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.