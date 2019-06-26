× Bookies taking bets on Democratic debates

MIAMI— As 20 Democratic presidential candidates take the debate stage in Miami, some will be listening closely for the candidates to say certain words that could win them money.

The site SportsBetting.ag has a wide range of bets, including how many times the candidates will say “Trump,” “impeach,” or “climate change.”

The first night of debate on Wednesday will feature Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Senator Corey Booker, former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, former Maryland Congressman John Delaney, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan.

The second night of debates will feature frontrunners former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

With only 20 candidates eligible for the debates, three candidates didn’t make the cut. SportsBetting.ag is also taking bets on if a candidate will drop out of the race before the end of Thursday’s debate.

Bets are also on for President Donald Trump’s twitter account, including how many times he’ll tweet during the debate, and how many “non-facts” the president will tweet during both debates.