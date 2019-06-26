Dr. Bitner cooks her favorite healthy summer recipe, Lemon Pasta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The famrer's markets are overfclowing with fresh fruit and vegetables for us to slice, dice and chop for some pretty fabulous meals. But we can't forget about those whole grains and healthy fats!

Dr. Diana Biter stopped by the studio to cook up a tasty meal from her Mediterranean Diet, and how it incorporates all the important food groups for a healthy summer diet.

Ingredients

Brown rice pasta: spirals or bow-tie

Green vegetable of choice: asparagus, broccoli, peas, pea-pods, edamame, or green beans

5-6 cloves of garlic

6-8 T of slice oil

1 lemon, zested and then squeezed for juice

2 T pine nuts (optional)

2 T of parmesan cheese, grated

Cooked chicken: grilled or roasted

Directions

Heat salted water to boiling, add green vegetable, and cook just 4-5 minutes, still bright green, and ladle out into a large serving bowl, add pasta to still boiling water and cook to desired texture. Drain and rinse with cold water and place in a bowl with vegetables. In a separate saucepan, heat olive oil and add lemon zest and garlic, cook until fragrant (3-5 minutes) on medium heat. Then add pine nuts and pour over noodle mix. Squeeze lemon for juice over noodles and mix. Add salt to taste. Add chunks of cooked chicken or serve on the side.

This recipe and more can be found on Dr. Bitner's blog.