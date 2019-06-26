× Driver arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Ottawa Co.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A person was arrested Wednesday in Ottawa County after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle while trying to escape deputies.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies saw a vehicle that was reported stolen around 10:38 a.m. going west on James Street near Butternut Drive in Holland Township.

When authorities pulled behind the vehicle, the driver tried to flee on southbound Butternut Drive. The vehicle turned onto Lakewood Boulevard before hitting an eastbound vehicle while trying to make a turn onto Douglas Avenue.

At that point, authorities say the suspect pulled the vehicle into a parking lot and ran away. The driver was taken into custody shortly after.

The woman who was driving the vehicle that was hit was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash.