Kzoo police searching for man accused of taking $10K in property

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are searching for a man accused of taking approximately $10,000 worth of property.

The theft took place on June 24 in the city’s Central Business District. Police didn’t specify exactly where the items were taken from or what was stolen.

Police describe said the man may be in his 40s and surveillance footage shows him a light-colored, four-door car.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139.