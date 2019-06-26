Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kzoo police searching for man accused of taking $10K in property

Posted 1:12 PM, June 26, 2019, by

Surveillance footage of the suspect in a theft in Kalamazoo, Mich.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are searching for a man accused of taking approximately $10,000 worth of property.

The theft took place on June 24 in the city’s Central Business District. Police didn’t specify exactly where the items were taken from or what was stolen.

Surveillance footage of a suspect leaving the scene of a theft on June 23, 2019 in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Police describe said the man may be in his 40s and surveillance footage shows him a light-colored, four-door car.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.