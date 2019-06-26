× Man arrested after chase on I-94 in Berrien Co.

CHIKAMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was taken into custody Wednesday allegedly leading authorities on a chase down the highway while driving drunk.

It happened around 3 a.m. on eastbound I-94 near Lakeside Road in Chikaming Township, northeast of New Buffalo.

Authorities received a report of a vehicle going east in the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed. When deputies found the vehicle, the driver crossed the median and continued to go east on the highway.

The driver tried to cross the median again but was struck by a semi-truck going west.

Authorities said the driver was taken into custody after a short struggle with responding officers. He is facing charges of operating while intoxicated, fleeing and eluding officers, and resisting and obstructing.

The man was taken to an area hospital after the crash for observation.