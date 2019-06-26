× Michigan to be a part of ‘crackdown’ on robocalls

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday the state will be a part of a crackdown on illegal robocalls.

The joint operation with the Federal Trade Commission and other states will target operations around the country that are responsible for over a billion robocalls. In 2018 alone, Michigan residents received an estimated 1.2 robocalls.

So far this year, residents have already received nearly 700 million.

“It’s time to put a stop to this public nuisance,” Nessel said in a statement. “This is only the beginning of several efforts by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office to combat this epidemic perpetuated by negligent companies who see nothing more than dollar signs at the other end of the phone line.”