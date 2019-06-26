Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Michigan to be a part of ‘crackdown’ on robocalls

Posted 9:37 AM, June 26, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday the state will be a part of a crackdown on illegal robocalls.

The joint operation with the Federal Trade Commission and other states will target operations around the country that are responsible for over a billion robocalls. In 2018 alone, Michigan residents received an estimated 1.2 robocalls.

So far this year, residents have already received nearly 700 million.

“It’s time to put a stop to this public nuisance,” Nessel said in a statement. “This is only the beginning of several efforts by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office to combat this epidemic perpetuated by negligent companies who see nothing more than dollar signs at the other end of the phone line.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.