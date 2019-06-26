Police: domestic spat leads to standoff in Otsego
OTSEGO, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department says a standoff that apparently resulted from a domestic squabble came to a peaceful end Wednesday night.
It happened at a house on M-89/Lincoln Street, just west of downtown Otsego.
Sheriff Frank Baker told FOX 17, “It sounds like an ex-boyfriend may’ve brandished a gun with a woman inside.”
He said the situation began to clear shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.
There were no initial reports of injuries, and no word what – specifically – sparked the ordeal.
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating. Names, ages and other details had yet to be released at the time of this report.