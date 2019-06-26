Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police: domestic spat leads to standoff in Otsego

Posted 8:38 PM, June 26, 2019

6-26-2019

OTSEGO, Mich.  — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department says a standoff that apparently resulted from a domestic squabble came to a peaceful end Wednesday night.

It happened at a house on M-89/Lincoln Street, just west of downtown Otsego.

Sheriff Frank Baker told FOX 17, “It sounds like an ex-boyfriend may’ve brandished a gun with a woman inside.”

He said the situation began to clear shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

There were no initial reports of injuries, and no word what – specifically – sparked the ordeal.

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating. Names, ages and other details had yet to be released at the time of this report.

 

 

