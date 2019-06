× Public health advisory lifted for Grand River in Ionia Co.

IONIA, Mich. — Health officials have lifted a no body contact advisory from the Grand River in Ionia County.

The advisory was issued in Saranac and Portland after several weeks of elevated E. coli levels in the river. Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy sampled the river and found it was safe to be in the water.

Another round of sampling is set for July 1.