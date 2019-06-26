Summer concerts and deals coming to Soaring Eagle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Take your vacation to new heights with Up, Up and Away Weekend at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. On Friday and Saturday kids can make balloon crafts, enjoy storytime with Nokomis, and watch the movies "Storks" and "Up."

Hot dogs, hot dogs, get yourself a hot dog! The Get The Hot Dog Package includes an overnight stay in a standard room, waterpark passes, build your own hot dogs, beverages, fries, and ice cream sandwiches. It runs through the end of August, but make sure to book your stay by going to soarigneaglewaterpark.com or by calling 1-877-2EAGLE2.

Don't forget the new Retreat at Soaring Eagle is now open with beautiful suits. It offers flexibility with one, two and three bedroom options. All suites feature kitchen and living areas. Refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers and a private washer and dryer make an extended stay at the retreat feel like home. Catch free shuttles to and from the casino too.

Grammy Award-winning pair Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush are refreshing their musical visions while staying true to an authentic sound that has made Sugarland one of the best country duos. They're now set to take their tour to the casino and resort on June 28. They've sold nearly two million albums since 2002. They'll be joined by special guest Eli Young Band. Tickets start as low as $25.

By mixing rock, rap, reggae, and funk they created a unique sound. 311 is taking the stage on July 3. This summer, they'll be releasing their 13th studio album which fans can pre-order now. They'll also be joined by Dirty Heads, Interrupters, and Dreamers and Bikini Trill.

Snoop Dogg and Friends Tour featuring Ice Cube and Warren G will be at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on July 11. Snoop Dogg has sold over 35 million albums worldwide and received multiple Grammy nominations. This past spring he released his 13th studio album, "Bush", which debuted at number one on Billboard's Top R&B Hip Hop Chart.

Charlie Wilson and The Isley Brothers are taking the stage on July 19. Wilson has 10 number one singles, 13 Grammy Award nominations, a New York Times Best-Selling Memoir, and on-going sold-out coast-to-coast arena tours, so don't miss out on this high energy show.

A new summer concert just added to the lineup, Steely Dan with special guest Rick Derringer taking the stage on August 30. Steely Dan is an American Jazz-rock band, founded in 1972 by core members Walter Becker and Donald Fagen. Rolling Stone has called them "the perfect musical antiheroes for the Seventies." After Becker's death in 2017, Fagen had kept the band together touring around the country. Some of their albums include "Pretzel Logic" and "Everything Must Go."

They're making a comeback around the world and they can't wait to hit the road once again. Toto: 40 Trips Around the Sun Tour will be at Soaring Eagle Casino on October 5. The American rock band formed in 1977 in Los Angeles. They are widely known for the top hits "Hold the Line", "Rosanna", and "Africa". The band has released 17 studio albums and has sold over 40 million worldwide. They've been honored with several Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009. Just a reminder these tickets and all others can be purchased by going to etix.com.

If you love golf, here's an event that's a must this year at Waabooz Run Golf Course. On July 5 and September 13 it's Glow Golf Scramble. For just $50 a pair, you'll get nine holes with a cart, one glow golf ball, and one glow golf necklace. Space is limited for this event so call (989)-817-4802 to visit their pro shop to sign up.