Suspect arrested after fight leads to stabbing in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is facing charges after getting into an argument and stabbing another man who police say he knew.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of James and Jackson Streets in Kalamazoo.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries but has since been treated and released.

The suspect, a 40 year old Kalamazoo resident, was arrested for felonious assault. If you know anything about this, call police.